Mohali police end fake cop’s charade in Phase 3B2 market

Police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man from Patiala for brazenly posing as a sub-inspector of Punjab Police and conducting checks at the Phase-3B2 market at night. The accused was booked under Sections 204 (personating a public servant) and 205 (wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT)

Mandeep Singh, who works as a security guard for a private company, donned a police uniform and began inspecting individuals around 11 pm, ordering them around and even hurling abuses, said police.

Finding his behaviour suspicious, a PCR team alerted Mataur station house officer (SHO) Amandeep Tarika, following which the accused was confronted by cops.

In line with the Mohali SSP’s directions, the Mataur police, along with PCR and traffic police, are present at the market daily to keep a tab on hooligans.

“We are probing the source of his uniform and will interrogate him further to understand why he chose to impersonate a cop,” said a police officer.

Singh was booked under Sections 204 (personating a public servant) and 205 (wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).