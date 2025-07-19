Mohali police nab 72-yr-old with 1 quintal poppy husk

Police on Thursday arrested a 72-year-old man and seized 1.36 quintal of poppy husk from a room filled with fodder in Seikhon Majra village. The accused has been identified as Jarnail Singh alias Jaila. The police have registered an FIR under sections 15, 29, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act at the IT City police station and raided the location. (HT Photo)

Acting on a tip-off, the CIA staff Mohali, under the leadership of inspector Harminder Singh and the supervision of DSP (Investigation) Jatinder Singh Chauhan, conducted the raid and made the recovery from a fodder room attached to the accused’s residence.

While addresing a press conference, SP Saurav Jindal, said, “We received a tip-off that the accused, along with his associates Iqbal Singh alias Jaggu and Paramjit Singh alias Pamma, had recently brought in a consignment of poppy husk from outside the state. The narcotics were being stored in a fodder room on their property for local supply in the IT City and Banur areas.”

According to SP Jindal, preliminary interrogation reveals that the accused has been involved in the illegal drug trade for the past three to four years. “He would procure poppy husk in bulk from other states and store it in a fodder room before distributing it in smaller quantities to customers at high rates,” he added.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 15, 29, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act at the IT City police station and raided the location. Police said that his two accomplices are absconding, and efforts are on to nab them.

The accused was presented in court and police have secured his remand for further interrogation. Police expect more disclosures during the remand period.