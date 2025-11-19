Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
Mohali police recover 15 stolen vehicles, 6 arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 07:20 am IST

Police said the accused carried out thefts in multiple locations, including Zirakpur, Kharar, Mohali Court Complex, Daun village, and CP Mall, Sector 67

In a major breakthrough against vehicle theft in Mohali, police carried out an anti-crime drive targeting vehicle theft and arrested six accused. The police also recovered 15 stolen vehicles, including 13 bikes, one scooty and one Alto car.

Police said that all arrests were made in two different cases and all accused were held from Zirakpur and Kharar areas. (HT Photo for representation)
The arrested accused have been identified as Kamalpreet Singh and Birbal Kumar, both 22-year-old and residents of Mohali. The other accused are Lovepreet Singh, 26, Gharuan; Vivek Kumar, 19, Hoshiarpur; Harpreet Singh, and Sahil, both 19-year-old residents of Kurali.

Police said that all arrests were made in two different cases and all accused were held from Zirakpur and Kharar areas.

In the first case, the anti-narcotic cell team arrested one accused following a theft complaint filed by Jaskaran Singh on November 11, 2025, at Zirakpur police station.

In the second case, the CIA staff arrested two accused, Kamalpreet Singh, alias Kamlu and Birbal Kumar. Police said the investigation began on November 13 and arrests were made following a tip-off. Interrogation of these two led to the subsequent arrests of four more accused including Vivek, Harpreet, and Sahil (all apprehended from Gazipur Road, Zirakpur), and one more accused, bringing the total arrests to six.

Police said the accused carried out thefts in multiple locations, including Zirakpur, Kharar, Mohali Court Complex, Daun village, and CP Mall, Sector 67.

The whole operation was supervised by SP Saurav Jindal (Investigation), SP Talwinder Singh, and DSP Rajan Parminder Singh. Arrests were carried out by inspector Harminder Singh, in-charge CIA staff, and inspector Malkit Singh, in-charge anti-narcotic cell, Mubarakpur.

