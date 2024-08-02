Mohali: Posing as cops, two rob 3 college students of 1 lakh, jewellery, phone

Sohana police on Wednesday booked three unidentified men for posing as Mohali Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) cops and kidnapping, and robbing three students of ₹1.01 lakh, silver jewellery and a mobile phone. Sohana police on Wednesday booked three unidentified men for posing as Mohali Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) cops and kidnapping, and robbing three students of ₹ 1.01 lakh, silver jewellery and a mobile phone. (HT Photo)

The victims study in a Chandigarh-based college and are aged between 23-24 years. Complainant Jashanpreet Singh of Sangrur told the police that on July 16 at 5pm he, along with his two friends, was standing near a mall in Sector 80, when two men in an XUV car stopped and made all of them sit in their car claiming to be CIA police in Kharar.

“The accused allegedly threatened to implicate us in a drug case and thus sought ₹3 lakh. We gave them ₹1.01 lakh, while they also took my silver kada (bangle), a silver chain, an iPhone and a watch before fleeing from the spot,” Jashanpreet said.

People familiar with the matter said the police have identified one accused, Sandeep, who is a resident of Mohali. “Sandeep had earlier too robbed someone posing as a cop,” an investigator added.

A case under Sections 126 (2), 140 (2), 308 (2), 351(2), 351 (3) and 204 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.