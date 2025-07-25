Mohali: Property tax with rebate available till July 31

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal on Thursday appealed to the residents of Mohali, Kharar, Kurali, Zirakpur, Derabassi, Naya Gaon, Banur, Lalru, and Gharuan to take advantage of the ongoing rebate on property tax dues by clearing them before July 31, 2025. To facilitate residents, the offices of these municipal bodies will remain open on Saturday and Sunday for property tax collection. After October 31, 2025, full penalty and interest will be levied on outstanding dues. (HT photo for representation)

The initiative is part of a One-time Settlement Scheme launched by the Punjab government to provide substantial relief to taxpayers with pending or partially paid property tax. As per the scheme, taxpayers can pay their entire principal amount by July 31, 2025, and get a 100% waiver on penalty and interest. The DC said, “If dues are cleared between August 1 and October 31, 2025, a 50% waiver on penalty and interest will be applicable. After October 31, 2025, full penalty and interest will be levied on outstanding dues.”

The DC informed that a revenue of ₹12.59 crore has been collected across the district since July 1, under the special rebate drive. She urged all property owners with pending dues to make the most of this opportunity and support the government’s efforts in improving urban infrastructure and services.

Providing a breakup of the collection figures since July 1, she stated that Zirakpur led the chart with ₹814.94 lakh, followed by Kharar with ₹227 lakh, Dera Bassi collected ₹125.62 lakh, Naya Gaon ₹32.90 lakh, Kurali ₹26.95 lakh and Banur ₹18.51 lakh.