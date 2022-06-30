Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27.
A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali’s phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer.
Meanwhile, a total of 190 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Wednesday, a slight dip from 196 cases on Tuesday.
Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
Chandigarh’s fresh cases were detected in Sectors 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 23, 24, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 45, 47, 48, 49, 52, 63, Hallomajra, Burail, Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, hallomajra, Industrial Area, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Maloya, manimajra, mauli Jagran, Palsora, Raipur Khurd, Ramdarbar.
The rise in cases further pushed their cumulative active cases to 1,072, including 568 in Chandigarh, 325 in Mohali and 179 in Panchkula. At the beginning of the month, the tricity had 187 active cases.
-
Ludhiana: 2 snatchers nabbed; four mobile phones, two bikes recovered
The city police have nabbed two snatchers and recovered four mobile phones and two bikes used in the crime. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Kumar of Noorwala Road and Gagandeep Sehgal of new Kailash Nagar. The duo was arrested by the police at a naka in Laxmi Nagar following a tip-off on Wednesday evening. The cops recovered four mobile phones from the possession of the accused.
-
Single-use plastic banned from Friday, MC to challan violators, PPCB to seal units
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656622109726
-
Ludhiana: Extortion racket run by Canada-based gangster busted, 7 aides held
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656621878183
-
1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC
The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided. The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces' action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.
-
CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong. The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under 'moong' following the CM's announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics