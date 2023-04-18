Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali man gets 14-year RI for possessing banned meds

Mohali man gets 14-year RI for possessing banned meds

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 18, 2023 02:26 AM IST

As per police, a team on patrol duty in the police lines area spotted a man walking towards their direction only to start walking swiftly in the opposite direction on spotting them. He was apprehended on suspicion and police found 50 banned injections (25 pheniramine and buprenorphine each) from him. The person was booked and taken into custody.

The district court awarded a 33-year-old Mohali resident 14 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a 2019 drugs-related case. The court also fined him 1 lakh.

The convict has been identified as Dalip, a resident of Kumbda village, Mohali. He had been booked in a July 2019 case registered under section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

He was convicted by the court of district and sessions judge Dr Rajneesh.

