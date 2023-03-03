Mohali: Road mishap claims life of another pedestrian

Yet another pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Mohali. The pedestrian had returned from a family function and was crossing the road to buy medicines for a friend when the accident took place, said Mohali police. (iStock)

The victim, Jaswinder Singh, 50, was crossing the road in Badala village, Kharar, on Wednesday, when a motorcycle hit him.

He had returned from a family function and was crossing the road to buy medicines for a friend when the accident took place. Jaswinder was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital, where he was declared dead.

ASI Gurdip Singh said the motorcyclist, Aditya, a native of Delhi and a student of Chandigarh University, was arrested and his two-wheeler was impounded. He was booked at the Sadar Kharar police station and later released on bail.

Man succumbs to injuries six days after mishap

A 60-year-old man died six days after a motorcycle rammed into his scooter in Kurali on February 22. The victim was identified as Sohan Singh, a resident of Kurali.

His son Kamaljit Singh told the police that his father had gone to the local market on his scooter, while he was following him on his motorcycle. “Meanwhile, a rashly driven motorcycle overtook me and hit my father, leaving him with serious head injuries. I took him to the Kurali civil hospital, from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, but he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday,” said Kamaljit.

Police identified the motorcyclist as Ramandeep, a resident of Kurali. A case was registered against him and efforts are underway to arrest him.