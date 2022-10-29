Mohali RPG attack: Court extends five-day police remand of key accused

A Mohali court on Saturday extended five days police custody of Charat Singh, the key accused in the Mohali rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the intelligence headquarters on May 9. While seeking remand, Punjab Police contended that they need to interrogate Charat Singh and the juvenile held in the case together to establish more about their plans, hideouts, the sources of weapons and the funding. Mohali police on Wednesday brought the juvenile involved in the RPG attack case on production warrant from Delhi Police.

According to police, the 17-year-old, who was arrested earlier this month by Delhi Police operation cell, had on May 9 fired the RPG on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali along with co-accused Deepak Surakhpur. He was produced before the Mohali juvenile justice board which sent him to six days police custody.

Punjab Police last week claimed that they recovered an assault rifle AK-56 along with 100 rounds on the disclosure of Charat Singh. The accused are allegedly associates of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa. Punjab police had arrested several persons for allegedly providing these accused hideouts post RPG attack.

The challan against seven accused, including the juvenile, was submitted under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 212 (harbouring offender), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody), and 120-B criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 16, 18, 19, 20 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and sections 3 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act besides relevant provisions under the Arms Act.