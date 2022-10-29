Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali RPG attack: Court extends five-day police remand of key accused

Mohali RPG attack: Court extends five-day police remand of key accused

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 09:36 PM IST

According to police, the 17-year-old had fired RPG on Punjab Police intelligence headquarters Mohali along with co-accused Deepak Surakhpur. He was produced before JJB Mohali

While seeking remand, Punjab Police contended that they need to interrogate Charat Singh and the juvenile held in the case together. (Representational photo)
While seeking remand, Punjab Police contended that they need to interrogate Charat Singh and the juvenile held in the case together. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A Mohali court on Saturday extended five days police custody of Charat Singh, the key accused in the Mohali rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the intelligence headquarters on May 9. While seeking remand, Punjab Police contended that they need to interrogate Charat Singh and the juvenile held in the case together to establish more about their plans, hideouts, the sources of weapons and the funding. Mohali police on Wednesday brought the juvenile involved in the RPG attack case on production warrant from Delhi Police.

According to police, the 17-year-old, who was arrested earlier this month by Delhi Police operation cell, had on May 9 fired the RPG on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali along with co-accused Deepak Surakhpur. He was produced before the Mohali juvenile justice board which sent him to six days police custody.

Punjab Police last week claimed that they recovered an assault rifle AK-56 along with 100 rounds on the disclosure of Charat Singh. The accused are allegedly associates of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa. Punjab police had arrested several persons for allegedly providing these accused hideouts post RPG attack.

The challan against seven accused, including the juvenile, was submitted under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 212 (harbouring offender), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody), and 120-B criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 16, 18, 19, 20 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and sections 3 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act besides relevant provisions under the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out