Mohali: Scooterist killed in Dera Bassi mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 02, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Dera Bassi police have booked an unidentified car driver under sections 281 (rash driving), 324 (4) (causing damage or destruction to property), and 106 (2) (causing death by rash and negligent driving) of the BNS

A scooterist was killed after being hit by a speeding car in Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi on Monday.

The victim was rushed to Dera Bassi civil hospital where he was declared dead. (HT Photo)
The victim was rushed to Dera Bassi civil hospital where he was declared dead. (HT Photo)

Police on Tuesday have booked an unidentified person in the case.

The victim was identified as Yogesh Kumar of Mubarakpur.

His brother Rakesh Kumar told police that on Monday he visited his brother’s house.

“On my way back home, my brother Yogesh Kumar also accompanied me to my house as he wished to meet our mother at 7.30 pm. He was riding his scooter while I followed him on my bike. A speeding Tata Safari car bearing Haryana number coming from Dera Bassi hit my brother from the rear side. While my brother fell on the road suffering multiple injuries, the car driver fled the spot”, the complainant said.

The victim was rushed to Dera Bassi civil hospital where he was declared dead.

Dera Bassi police have booked an unidentified car driver under sections 281 (rash driving), 324 (4) (causing damage or destruction to property), and 106 (2) (causing death by rash and negligent driving) of the BNS.

