Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali: Senior Congress leader Rishav Jain passes away at 66

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Updated on: Nov 11, 2025 05:11 am IST

A prominent figure in Mohali’s political circles, he also served as the senior vice-president and district president of the Congress party

Senior Congress leader and former senior deputy mayor Rishav Jain, 66, passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with liver cancer. He had been undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram for the past few days.

The Congress leader had been undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram for the past few days. (HT)
The Congress leader had been undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram for the past few days. (HT)

Owing to his deteriorating health, Jain had remained inactive in politics for nearly a year. A prominent figure in Mohali’s political circles, he also served as the senior vice-president and district president of the Congress party.

Jain, who was currently a councillor from Phase 11, was elected as a municipal councillor three times – in 2006, 2015 and 2021. He held the post of senior deputy mayor in 2015.

His cremation will take place on November 11 at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali. He is survived by his wife, Raj Rani Jain, and son, Gaurav Jain.

Former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said it was a great loss to the family and the party. “He was a dedicated Congressman, and I had worked with him for over three decades. He played a key role in strengthening the party in Mohali,” Sidhu said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Senior Congress leader Rishav Jain passes away at 66
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On