Mohali: Senior Congress leader Rishav Jain passes away at 66

Senior Congress leader and former senior deputy mayor Rishav Jain, 66, passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with liver cancer. He had been undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram for the past few days. The Congress leader had been undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram for the past few days. (HT)

Owing to his deteriorating health, Jain had remained inactive in politics for nearly a year. A prominent figure in Mohali’s political circles, he also served as the senior vice-president and district president of the Congress party.

Jain, who was currently a councillor from Phase 11, was elected as a municipal councillor three times – in 2006, 2015 and 2021. He held the post of senior deputy mayor in 2015.

His cremation will take place on November 11 at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali. He is survived by his wife, Raj Rani Jain, and son, Gaurav Jain.

Former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said it was a great loss to the family and the party. “He was a dedicated Congressman, and I had worked with him for over three decades. He played a key role in strengthening the party in Mohali,” Sidhu said.