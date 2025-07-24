Mohali: Seven child beggars rescued in Zirakpur

Toughening its stance to eradicate child begging from the state, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Wednesday rescued seven children who were found begging at various locations in Zirakpur. The Mohali district administration has appealed to citizens to report any instances of child begging or exploitation so that timely action can be taken to ensure the safety and welfare of vulnerable children. (HT photo for representation)

During the action, parents of some children resisted against CWC’s action and refused to send their children with the committee. Later, police stepped in and rescued the children. All children have been shifted to a child care home for their protection and rehabilitation. Over the past two months, the committee has rescued 26 children from across the district.

During a similar rescue operation conducted on July 17, 12 children were taken into protective custody. Of these, seven were handed over to their parents after verification, while the parents of the remaining five children were directed to submit proper identification and documentation within a week.

A senior CWC official stated, “We suspect the guardianship claims of two children and may need to conduct DNA testing. However, we are giving the families time to produce valid documents.”

When asked about the DNA testing process, the official explained that the deputy commissioner (DC) must send a recommendation to the appropriate authorities before testing can proceed.

DC Komal Mittal confirmed that the rescued children were produced before the CWC on Wednesday evening and subsequently sent to a child care home. “We have summoned the parents for verification on Friday and asked them to submit proper documentation. Failing to do so may result in DNA testing,” she said.

The CWC has announced that such rescue operations will continue in other subdivisions of the district in the coming days. “Last month, three children engaged in begging were rescued in a similar operation. After verifying their identities and documents, the children were reunited with their families under strict warnings,” the committee said.

District child protection officer Navpreet Kaur emphasised that involving children in begging is a punishable offence under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which ensures the care, protection, and rehabilitation of children in need. She warned that repeat violations would invite legal consequences, including imprisonment and fines.

CWC chairman Kulwant Singh Guru pointed out that forcing minors to sell items on the streets also falls under the legal definition of begging. He urged the public to refrain from giving alms or buying goods from children, as these actions inadvertently encourage families to continue pushing minors into street-based exploitation.

The district administration has appealed to citizens to report any instances of child begging or exploitation so that timely action can be taken to ensure the safety and welfare of vulnerable children.