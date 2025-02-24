Mohali: SHO assaulted in Sohana, 5 held

Local police on Saturday arrested five men for allegedly assaulting the station house officer (SHO) of the Sohana police station after he stopped a group of men from boozing in a public place in Sector 79. The accused have been identified as Rahul Arora of Sector 105, Harpal Singh of Kharar, Arun Deep of Phase 1, Sahil Arora of Sector 99 along with another man. (HT Photo)

Inspector Simran Singh stated in his police complaint that while he was on patrol duty in his area when he saw a group of men having liquor in front of a prominent restaurant in the Sector 79 market. When the SHO stopped them from doing so, they allegedly hurled abuses and manhandled the inspector. They allegedly pulled out the shoulder batch of his uniform.

After a PCR team reached the spot, the accused made an escape bid but five of them were nabbed. All the arrested accused have been booked under Section 221(obstructing a public servant in the performance of their duties is a crime) and 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sohana police station.

When asked why the accused were not booked for drinking in a public place, a police officer said that while other men were drinking when they picked a brawl with the police, the arrested accused came for their help.