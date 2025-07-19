Mohali: Six years after woman’s death, NRI kin allege hubby killed her for property

Five years after a woman died under mysterious circumstances at her Kharar residence, her brother, a non-resident Indian (NRI), has claimed that she had been murdered by her husband as part of a larger conspiracy to seize her family’s property in India. The victim, Sophia Joseph, a medical transcriptionist with a BSc in Lab Technology, had died on November 12, 2019. (iStock)

An FIR has been registered at the Kharar police station following their complaint.

The victim, Sophia Joseph, a medical transcriptionist with a BSc in Lab Technology, had died on November 12, 2019. Her brother, Stanley Joseph, 39, a resident of Ontario, Canada, and his three children Adryan William, Jayden Andrew, and Avianna Elizabeth, alleged that Sophia’s husband Sukhmander Singh, a resident of Ajit Enclave, Kharar, used to physically, mentally and financially harass her, which had led to her death.

They added that Sophia had met Sukhmander through a matrimonial website before ultimately tying the knot. The accused allegedly misrepresented his identity and claimed to have a business and military background, which was never verified by the family.

Stanley further said that Sophia had faced years of abuse, forced abortions, and was made to quit her job. She had even approached the police in 2015, citing physical assault and molestation. After her father’s death the same year, she was left alone in India and reportedly sank into depression due to continued domestic violence and isolation.

“We met Sophia during a family trip to India in August 2019. Little did we know it would be our final goodbye. All she spoke about was the torture she was enduring. Her eyes held pain, not peace,” said the complainant.

The family claims that despite repeated pleas, the accused evaded autopsy procedures after Sophia’s death by bribing hospital and police staff. Her body remained in a government mortuary for three days and was eventually buried in a Christian graveyard in Ambala Cantt without a postmortem. The complainants allege this was a deliberate move to destroy evidence.

Kharar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karan Singh Sandhu confirmed that a fresh FIR has been registered after the complainant emailed the Kharar city police station. “We have received the complaint and are investigating the matter. It appears to involve a property dispute, but we are checking the background of the accused to verify if he has criminal links or previous records,” the police officer said.

The family further claimed the accused has links with the land mafia and “systematically manipulated Sophia” to gain control over their ancestral property in Ambala and Moga. The complaint includes property documents, prior threats, and emotional testimonies from Sophia’s friends and neighbours who had witnessed her distress in the months leading to her death.