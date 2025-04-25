Mohali SSP dismisses three cops over graft cases, absence

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek on Thursday dismissed three cops from service over corruption and absence from work. The SSP said there was zero tolerance against cops involved in bribe cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per a press statement released by Mohali police, while sub-inspector Harvinder Singh and assistant sub-inspector Kuldip Singh were dismissed because of their involvement in graft cases, senior constable Jasvir Singh was dismissed due to his long absence from duty. The SSP said there was zero tolerance against cops involved in bribe cases.