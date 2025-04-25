Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali SSP dismisses three cops over graft cases, absence

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 25, 2025 10:00 AM IST

The dismissed police personnel include sub-inspector Harvinder Singh, assistant sub-inspector Kuldip Singh and senior constable Jasvir Singh

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek on Thursday dismissed three cops from service over corruption and absence from work.

The SSP said there was zero tolerance against cops involved in bribe cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The SSP said there was zero tolerance against cops involved in bribe cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per a press statement released by Mohali police, while sub-inspector Harvinder Singh and assistant sub-inspector Kuldip Singh were dismissed because of their involvement in graft cases, senior constable Jasvir Singh was dismissed due to his long absence from duty. The SSP said there was zero tolerance against cops involved in bribe cases.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali SSP dismisses three cops over graft cases, absence
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On