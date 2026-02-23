Mohali: Tattoo artist attacked with iron rod by group of men

Police have registered a case against five to six unidentified men for allegedly luring a 23-year-old tattoo artist to Sector 91 on the pretext of a home-service appointment and assaulting him with an iron rod on Thursday. Police said efforts are underway to identify the accused, and the exact motive behind the assault is yet to be ascertained. (HT File)

The victim, Shobhit, a resident of Chandigarh, told police that he works at a tattoo studio near Patiala Chowk in Zirakpur. Around 1 pm to 1.30 pm, he received a call from a man who asked him to come to a flat in Sector 91 for a tattoo instead of visiting his shop.

Shobhit informed the caller that he would charge extra for a home visit, to which the caller agreed. An Activa scooter was arranged to pick him up. He told police that he usually charges between ₹2,000 and ₹2,500 for such services.

Upon reaching the residence, Shobhit alleged that five to six men intercepted him, forced him into a vehicle and assaulted him. He claimed the attackers struck his legs with an iron rod before abandoning him on the roadside.

He then shared his live location with his brother, Rohit, who reached the spot and arranged an ambulance. Shobhit was admitted to the Government Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali. His medico-legal report recorded two blunt injuries, and doctors advised X-rays along with an orthopaedic opinion.

Police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 191(3) (rioting armed with a deadly weapon) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police officials said efforts are underway to identify the accused, and the exact motive behind the assault is yet to be ascertained.