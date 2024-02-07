Mohali: Teen boy playing on tracks hit by train, dies

A 13-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a train near the Dhakoli railway crossing in Zirakpur on Tuesday evening around 5.30 pm. Surya, the sole child of his parents and a Class 6 student, left his family in shock. (Getty image)

Engaged in play near the tracks, the boy, identified as Surya, was ensnared by the Chandigarh-Lucknow Express (15011) en route to Chandigarh. The train reportedly carried the boy about 50 metres, resulting in his immediate fatality.

Surya, the sole child of his parents and a Class 6 student, left his family in shock. His father, Surinder, expressed disbelief over his son’s demise. Railway police were alerted and the body remained on the tracks until their arrival.