 Mohali: Teen boy playing on tracks hit by train, dies - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Teen boy playing on tracks hit by train, dies

Mohali: Teen boy playing on tracks hit by train, dies

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 07, 2024 07:58 AM IST

Engaged in play near the tracks, the boy, identified as Surya, was ensnared by the Chandigarh-Lucknow Express (15011) en route to Chandigarh

A 13-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a train near the Dhakoli railway crossing in Zirakpur on Tuesday evening around 5.30 pm.

Surya, the sole child of his parents and a Class 6 student, left his family in shock. (Getty image)
Surya, the sole child of his parents and a Class 6 student, left his family in shock. (Getty image)

Engaged in play near the tracks, the boy, identified as Surya, was ensnared by the Chandigarh-Lucknow Express (15011) en route to Chandigarh. The train reportedly carried the boy about 50 metres, resulting in his immediate fatality.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Surya, the sole child of his parents and a Class 6 student, left his family in shock. His father, Surinder, expressed disbelief over his son’s demise. Railway police were alerted and the body remained on the tracks until their arrival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On