Mohali: Temporary helipad coming up in Phase-8 ‘for VIP movement’

A temporary helipad is coming up in Mohali’s Phase 8 to “facilitate VIP movement”, officials of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) confirmed while stating that a request for it had come from the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office. The DC office, however, denied having made any request for such a facility. Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal, however, contradicted the claim, stating that no such request had been made by the DC office to GMADA. (HT Photo for representation)

The helipad, costing about ₹1 lakh, is being constructed on a vacant GMADA plot, adjacent to the rural development and panchayats department building, which houses a VIP guest house.

The guest house, which was recently renovated, is reportedly often used by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal during his visits to the state. In fact, Kejriwal was said to have been staying at the same place on Wednesday.

With round-the-clock operations on, the helipad is likely to be ready by January 13, GMADA officials said.

They added that the helipad is strictly for “VIP movement” and not available for the general public. The site has been secured with barbed wire fencing.

GMADA chief administrator Sakshi Sawhney said, “A temporary helipad is being made on the request of the DC office. Permissions and clearances are to be taken at the administration level during any actual take-off or landing. It is not a permanent addition to the city.”

Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal, however, contradicted the claim, stating that no such request had been made by the DC office to GMADA.

Given that the helipad is located less than 15 km away from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, a defence airport, a senior airport official said every helicopter landing and take-off requires prior approval from the Indian Air Force. There is, however, no bar on constructing a helipad anywhere in the Tricity, the official added.

“As per the mandate, the DC has to inform the Air Force about each take-off and landing. Following this, the airport is informed to ensure the air funnel is clear for commercial and IAF flights,” the official said.