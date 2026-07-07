Mohali: That sinking feeling… and monsoon’s only begun

Just 0.8mm rain was enough to expose the glaring deficiencies in Mohali’s drainage system on Monday, with waterlogging being reported from several low-lying areas despite the municipal corporation’s recent pre-monsoon desilting drive. Roads in parts of Phase 4 to Phase 11, Sector 77 near Sohana gurdwara, Jubilee Walk Market and adjoining stretches remained inundated, disrupting traffic and causing inconvenience to residents and shopkeepers. Commuters struggled to pass through the waterlogged road, while many vehicles broke down after getting stuck in the accumulated rainwater and slush. (Sant Arora/HT)

Residents alleged that though the drains had been cleaned in several localities ahead of monsoon, the silt and debris removed during the exercise were left piled along the roadside instead of being transported away. The rain washed much of the residue back into the drains, reducing their carrying capacity and leading to water accumulation on roads.

Former mayor Amarjit Singh (Jeeti) Sidhu, who inspected several affected areas after the rainfall, alleged that the widespread waterlogging reflected the failure of the MC’s drainage management. He claimed that tenders for comprehensive drainage improvement and pipeline cleaning had been approved before the onset of monsoon but the works were not implemented effectively. He further alleged that the present civic administration and elected leadership had failed to ensure timely execution of the works.

In Panchkula too, the situation was no different with reports of waterlogging coming in from several areas. The dividing road between Sectors 22 and 23 was among the worst affected, with nearly two to three feet of muddy water inundating the stretch, disrupting traffic and leaving several vehicles stranded.

Commuters struggled to pass through the waterlogged road, while many vehicles broke down after getting stuck in the accumulated rainwater and slush.

Hardeep Singh, president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA), Sector 23, said the problem has persisted for years despite repeated complaints. He said a bridge over the Nada choe near the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau building, coupled with the adjoining hilly terrain, causes soil and debris to flow onto the road during heavy rainfall. The mud mixes with rainwater, leading to severe waterlogging and blocking the drainage system.

He said the road is a major arterial link used daily by employees commuting to the IT Park, motorists travelling on the Yamunanagar highway, and residents of nearby sectors. “Despite its importance, the drainage system appears to be clogged, resulting in water accumulation after every spell of heavy rain,” he said.

Heavy rain likely in city from today

Chandigarh While 9.8 mm rain was recorded in the city on Monday, there are chances of heavy rain in the city from Tuesday to Thursday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per IMD, while the monsoon system has also strengthened, a fresh western disturbance (WD) will also hit the city. At the Sector 39 IMD observatory, 9.8 mm rain was recorded while the airport observation recorded 0.8 mm.

The showers also brought down the temperatures from 37.9°C on Sunday to 35°C on Monday, 0.6 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 24.8°C on Sunday to 27.8°C on Monday, 1.2 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 37°C while the minimum will remain between 25°C and 27°C.