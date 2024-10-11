Mohali: Thief escapes police custody, held

A man, who was arrested in connection with a theft case on October 5, escaped from the police custody of Mataur police in Phase 7 on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Rahul of Kajheri, Sector 36, Chandigarh. The police said the accused was again arrested on Wednesday and was booked under Section 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of BNS at Mataur police station in Mohali. (HT Photo)

Police had taken Rahul to Phase 7 to nab his accomplice Narinder. After arresting the latter, police were returning to the police station, when Rahul requested the police to allow him to relieve himself. Soon after he stepped out of the police vehicle, he pushed ASI Jaspal Singh and escaped from the spot.

The police said the accused was again arrested on Wednesday and was booked under Section 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of BNS at Mataur police station.