Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
Mohali to host two Celebrity Cricket League games

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 09, 2025 09:50 AM IST

The Celebrity Cricket League will span nearly a month, culminating with the grand finale at Visakhapatnam on February 23

The IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali will host two matches of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) that is going to begin from January 31 in Hyderabad.

Over 200 renowned actors from eight Indian film industries are set to participate in the 11th season of the Celebrity Cricket League that began in 2003. (Getty image)
Over 200 renowned actors from eight Indian film industries are set to participate in the 11th season of the Celebrity Cricket League that began in 2003. (Getty image)

The tournament will span nearly a month, culminating with the grand finale at Visakhapatnam (Vizag) on February 23. Over 200 renowned actors from eight Indian film industries are set to participate in the 11th season of the league that began in 2003.

Representing Punjab since 2016, Punjab De Sher will once again take centre stage in the league, competing in four league matches within their group. Mohali would be hosting two matches of the CCL on February 15 and 16.

Sonu Sood will lead the Punjab outfit featuring Binnu Dhillon, Aparshakti Khurana, Navraj Hans, Gurpreet Guggi, Hardy Sandhu, Babbal Rai, Jassi Gill, Ninja, Dev Kharod, Manmeet Singh, Suyyas Rai, Karan Wahi, Daksh Ajit Singh, Gavie Chahal, Mayur Mehta, Anuj Khurana and Rahul Jaitly. The team is being coached by former cricketer Amit Uniyal.

