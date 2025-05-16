Mohali: Truck claims biker’s life on Airport Road

A 39-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a canter truck on Airport Road near CP-67 mall. The deceased was identified as Avatar Singh, a resident of Manauli village in Mohali. The FIR was registered on statement of the deceased’s brother, Jagtar Singh, who was riding on another vehicle behind him and witnessed the accident. (HT Photo)

Investigating officer Harnek Singh said Avatar worked as a private driver. He was returning home from work on his motorcycle on Wednesday night, when a rashly driven canter struck him near CP-67 mall. The impact caused him to fall and his head hit the road. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said a case was registered against the canter driver, Warris Ali, who was subsequently arrested. The vehicle was also impounded. Ali is a native of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The FIR was registered on statement of the deceased’s brother, Jagtar Singh, who was riding on another vehicle behind him and witnessed the accident. The deceased is survived by his wife and two minor children. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family.