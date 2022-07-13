Mohali | Two aides of gangster Manna Mehal Kalan held with drugs, arms
Two close aides of gangster Manna Mehal Kalan landed in the police net near Aerocity in Mohali.
The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Nikka and Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely, both residents of Sandaur village of Malerkotla district.
Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “We got a tip-off about the presence of the duo in the area and nabbed them from Chhat light point near the slip road in Aerocity. The accused were travelling in a Swift car bearing registration number DL 3CAD 4825. A .32 caliber foreign pistol, seven live cartridges and 500gm heroin were recovered from them.”
As per preliminary findings, the accused are aides of gangster, Gurdeep Singh, alias Manna, a resident of Mehal Kalan in Barnala, who has 38 criminal cases against him and is presently lodged in the Hoshiarpur jail.
A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Zirakpur police station. Both were produced in the local court, from where they were sent to three-day police remand.
-
Chandigarh| Junior engineer caught accepting ₹8,000 bribe
A junior engineer with the UT electrical department was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a Maloya resident for not imposing a fine on hSatish Sharma, posted as junior engineer in the electrical department, Chandigarh The accused has been identified as Satish Sharma, posted as junior engineer in the electrical department, Chandigarh. A resident of Maloya, Rajinder, at whose residence the accused had conducted an inspection said that the JE, after inspection, claimed that there was a power overload as there was only one electricity meter for two houses.
-
Yogi accuses previous govts of ‘conspiring’ to end key UP police force
Lucknow Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the previous state governments of trying to play with the security of the state by hatching a conspiracy to end a key UP police force, the Provincial Armed Constabulary.
-
Carmel Convent tree collapse: Chandigarh administration announces ₹20 lakh compensation to deceased girl’s family
The UT administration will give financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the girl who died after a heritage tree fell on her at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, on July 8. The administration on Tuesday also decided to give Rs 10 lakh to those critically injured in the incident and Rs 1 lakh each to students, who suffered minor injuries.
-
500-year-old Mudiya Mela has a Bengal connection
Agra The five-century-old famous 'Mudiya Mela', which has a Bengal connection, will reach its zenith on Wednesday night, it being Poornima (full moon night). A sea of devotees has already started a 21-kilometre 'parikrama' (circumambulation) around Goverdhan hillock in Mathura after having a dip in Mansi Ganga and offering prayers in Daanghati temple. The 'Mudiya Poornima Mela' is being organized this year after a gap of two years following the pandemic.
-
Canadian firm moots direct charter flights to Toronto, Vancouver from Chandigarh
Canada-based company Dogwerx International Capital Corporation has proposed to start direct charter flights to Toronto and Vancouver from Chandigarh International Airport. Earlier, FlyPop Airlines had proposed to start direct flights to London from the city, starting October. Chief executive officer (CEO) of Chandigarh International Airport, Rakesh Ranjan Sahay further said, initially it will be a seasonal flight for nearly three months with 200-seater aircraft, but later, the frequency and flight capacity may be increased depending on the response.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics