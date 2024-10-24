Mohali: Two held for beheading waste collector in Balongi

Over two months after the headless body of a garbage collector was discovered near the Chappar Chiri Memorial on August 5, Mohali police arrested two persons. Over two months after the headless body of a garbage collector was discovered near the Chappar Chiri Memorial on August 5, Mohali police arrested two persons. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Balkar Singh, 28, and Gurtej Singh, 21, both residents of Sohana, beheaded Frasat, alias Channu, 22, of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, with an axe after a bid to rob him. The victim was residing in Patiala.

SP Manpreet Singh said both the accused are drug addicts and were roaming on a bike in an inebriated state in the wee hours on the fateful day to rob someone.

“They saw Channu collecting garbage on the said road following which, they stopped near him and tried to rob him of his belongings. The victim in his defence hit Balkar with an iron rod on his head following which, both the accused pushed him to the ground and beheaded him after repeatedly attacking his neck with an axe. They later wrapped his head in a sack and dumped it on the stretch between Chappar Chiri to Sector 91,” the SP added.

An onlooker spotted the body and raised the alarm. The police were alerted, following which a PCR team, besides Balongi police, reached the spot.

Complainant Munazir had identified the body of his cousin and complained to the police. He told police that he, along with his cousin Channu, used to daily reach Mohali from Patiala to collect garbage. While Manazir left for Landran Road to collect the garbage, the victim was collecting garbage from Chappar Chiri.

The SP added that the Mohali CIA team and Balongi police traced the accused using technical and human intelligence. Based on the statement of the victim’s cousin, a murder case was registered under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS at the Balongi police station.

