 Mohali: Two men who manhandled pregnant government doctor arrested - Hindustan Times
Mohali: Two men who manhandled pregnant government doctor arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 10, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Two days after two men manhandled a pregnant doctor and stole medical supplies from the Community Health Centre in Dhakoli, Zirakpur, police arrested both the accused on Monday.

The accused in the custody of police in Mohali. (HT Photo)
Identified as Deepak Kumar and Arun Naggar, both residents of Dera Bassi, they were arrested at a police checkpoint under the Dhakoli flyover. According to police, they are habitual offenders, having also served jail time for separate crimes.

On Saturday evening, around 7 pm, the accused had entered the health centre and barged into a room storing injections and syringes. Dr Prabhjot Kaur, who is eight months pregnant, had confronted them, but they pushed her aside, before fleeing the supplies. She had later requested increased higher authorities to amplify security at the facility.

The crime was captured on CCTV cameras. Following their arrest, police took the accused for medical examination and dope test, said DSP Jaspinder Singh Gill.

They are facing a case under Sections 221, 132, 331 (4) and 307 of BNS, and Section 4 of the Punjab Protection of Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act. Further investigation is underway.

