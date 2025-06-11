Mohali: Uncle takes four-year-old girl for walk, rapes her

In a deeply disturbing incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her paternal uncle in Kharar after taking her out on the pretext of a walk, police said. The man — father of three daughters and a son — was arrested after the child narrated the incident to her mother on returning home. (HT)

In her complaint to police, the child’s mother narrated that they lived in a joint family with her husband’s elder brother, his wife and children.

“On Sunday, he took my daughter out on his scooter, telling us that it was too hot to stay indoors and they were heading for a walk,” the mother said.

“When back home, she sat silently besides me for nearly 10 minutes, her legs shaking. She started crying, complaining she was hurting. Realising something is wrong, I took her to my bedroom, where she revealed the sexual assault by her uncle,” she further added.

Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said they arrested the accused shortly after the complaint. “The child herself shared the details with her mother. The child was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for medical examination, following which we lodged an FIR.”

The accused is facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 65 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which covers punishment for rape.

Man booked for raping, impregnating teen girl

In another sexual crime against children in Mohali district, police have booked a man for raping and impregnating a 14-year old girl in Kurali.

As per police, the accused lured the child and raped her. Recently, she developed stomach pain and informed her mother, who took her to the hospital, where doctors confirmed that the minor was pregnant.

The mother reported the matter to the police, who booked accused under Section 64 (rape) of BNS and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. Police have launched a search for the absconding accused.