Mohali | Woman with eye patch after surgery loses purse to thief
An unidentified miscreant fled with a woman’s purse when she was waiting in her daughter’s car, blindfolded after undergoing an eye operation at Sohana hospital in Mohali on Wednesday.
The victim’s daughter, Kamaljeet Kaur, who is the complainant in the case said, “After helping my mother into the car after her eye surgery, I went back to the first floor of the hospital as I had forgotten something. Taking advantage of the situation, some unidentified person fled with my mother, Gurdev Kaur’s purse.”
She added that the purse contained an iPhone, Apple Watch, ₹6,000, a pair of gold earrings and bangles, besides her PAN card, Aadhar card, bank passbook, and credit card.
On checking closed-circuit television cameras on the hospital premises, a masked youth was spotted stealing the purse and fleeing.
A case of theft has been registered against an unidentified person.
Ambala shootout: Year on, Bambiha gang member held
The CIA-1 unit of Ambala Police on Wednesday nabbed one of the suspects behind the 2021 gang-war in which two gangsters of the Bhupi Rana gang were killed in a broad daylight shootout at Kalka Chowk on National Highway-44.
Fight J&K polls together to defeat BJP: Omar to PAGD leaders
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday mooted the idea that all constituents of the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) would contest the coming assembly elections together to keep BJP and its B and C teams from dividing votes. The PAGD did well in the DDC polls and bagged maximum seats.
J&K: Irrigation dept tells farmers not to sow paddy; harassment, says agriculture director
The advice by Kashmir's irrigation and flood control department asking farmers to avoid sowing paddy this year owing to dry spell has not gone down well with the director of agriculture department, who called it harassment of farmers. The winter as well as spring this year has mostly recorded 80% less precipitation than normal with temperatures hovering 8-10 degrees Celsius above normal in March and April.
20 more found infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity logged 20 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, a day after it reported 32 cases. Tuesday's case tally was the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced. Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively. The latest case count comprises nine cases from Chandigarh, eight from Mohali and three from Panchkula.
Centre yet to announce PGIMER’s new director
The Union ministry of health and family welfare is yet to announce a new director for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, even as the officiating head's charge is set to end on April 30. Dr Surjit Singh, head, department of paediatrics, PGIMER was given the charge after Dr Jagat Ram retired from the post after serving for four years and seven months. In January this year, the search-cum-selection committee had interviewed 32 candidates for the post of director.
