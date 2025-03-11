Mohali: Another singer lodges cheating complaint against music producer Dhaliwal

A day after Mohali police arrested Punjabi music producer Pushpinder Dhaliwal for allegedly cheating and exploiting Punjabi singer and actress Sunanda Sharma, another Punjabi singer Shree Brar also lodged a police complaint against Dhaliwal. Following Dhaliwal’s arrest from outside his house in Sector 71 on Saturday evening, many artistes have come out in Sharma’s support, but some have also raised questions on her complaint. (iStock)

A singer, writer, composer, director and filmmaker, Brar, while submitting his complaint with the Mataur police, also levelled similar allegations of cheating against Dhaliwal. Brar, who garnered popularity in 2021 with “Kisaan Anthem”, also took to social media with his complaint.

Through an Instagram post, Brar said he had lodged a complaint of cheating with the police along with proof against Dhaliwal. “I had also approached a former Punjab chief minister three years back, but to no avail. After my complaint then, I was being immensely pressured and my life was under threat. I lost a huge chunk of my earnings like Sunanda Sharma,” Brar further alleged in his post.

Meanwhile, police have yet to register an FIR, with an investigator saying, “We have received the complaint, but are investigating the matter and will take appropriate legal action.”

On other hand, singer Sunanda Sharma, while posting another post online, shared that she had tried to end her life several times because of the harassment meted out by Dhaliwal. She thanked Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for supporting her and urged the industry to be vocal and support her.

