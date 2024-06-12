Mohali: Cab driver assaulted for refusing ride

A cab driver received six stitches on the head after being allegedly assaulted by a woman and her family members with baseball bats in Sunny Enclave on Tuesday. The victim eventually informed his colleagues who rushed him to Kharar civil hospital where he underwent treatment. (iStock)

Victim Sumit Rana of Kharar said he reached Sunny Enclave’s Kendriya Vihar after getting a booking through a cab-hailing app. He added that one Arjun had booked the ride for IT Park in Chandigarh. “A woman named Palak sat in my car and asked me to drop her at Phase 6, Mohali. When I confronted her for changing the drop location, she started hurling abuses at me. I told her that I am going to cancel her ride and offered her to remain seated in my cab till she finds another one. But she summoned her relatives, following which brother and father, along with other relatives, reached the spot and started abusing me,” Rana alleged.

When the victim asked them to talk calmly, the brother of the woman allegedly hit the driver repeatedly on his head, hands, arms and back with a baseball bat. The woman’s father too hit him with a rod on his head, he alleged. The victim eventually informed his colleagues, who rushed him to the Kharar civil hospital, where he was treated.

Deputy superintendent of Police Karan Sandhu said, “We have received a complaint and have booked the woman and other men involved in assaulting the driver.”