Mohali: Day on, man who stabbed 40-year-old in Mullanpur held

Mohali police have arrested one accused in connection with a stabbing to death incident of a 40-year-old man near a taxi stand in Mullanpur on Monday afternoon. The accused, identified as Manjot Singh, a resident of Mullanpur, has been taken on a three-day police remand. Despite sustaining serious injuries, Harvinder raised an alarm and managed to reach the nearby taxi stand.

According to the police, the victim Harvinder Singh, was stabbed to death on Monday afternoon between 12.30 pm and 1 pm. Police said Harvinder had returned to his village from Dubai about five years ago and had since been earning his livelihood locally through small jobs.

According to the police, the accused approached Harvinder near the taxi stand and told him that he wanted to talk. He then took the victim about 50 metres away to a relatively isolated spot, where he stabbed him in the abdomen with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, Harvinder raised an alarm and managed to reach the nearby taxi stand. Eyewitnesses said they were sitting near the taxi stand when they saw a young man, appearing to be around 25-years-old, talking to Harvinder for a few minutes before taking him away. A short while later, Harvinder returned in a bleeding condition.

People present at the taxi stand rushed him to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police reached the spot after receiving information, sent the body for post-mortem examination and registered a case under murder charges.

Mullanpur station house officer (SHO) inspector Amandeep Tarika said police teams investigated the case from multiple angles and scanned CCTV footage from the area. “Based on the complaint, we arrested Manjot Singh. He has been taken on three-day police remand. We are questioning him to ascertain the motive and recover the weapon used in the crime,” the SHO said.

Sources said the accused and the victim had previous disputes over money, which police are examining as a possible motive. Police said further investigation is underway and more details are expected to emerge during the remand period.