Mohali’s Phase 5 eateries lose water, sewage connections for dumping waste in sewer lines

The municipal corporation has initiated strict action against prominent eateries of Phase 5 by disconnecting their water and sewer connections for dumping food waste directly into sewer lines. A joint inspection conducted on Tuesday revealed that food joints such as Amrit Sweets, Kulcha Theka, Taste Da Adda, Walk N Talk, Khalsa Vaishnav Dhaba, Chennai Maratha, Avin Kartik, Sher-E-Punjab Dhaba and a liquor shop in Phase 5 Mohali, either lacked grease chambers or had not been maintaining them properly. (File)

This practice was causing frequent blockages and posing a serious health risk to nearby residential areas, said officials.

MC commissioner Parminder Pal Singh said that civic body disconnected water and sewer connections of all these establishments, in coordination with the public health department and the municipal field team. “In case they do not take corrective action in the next three days, we will seal the eateries,” he added.

A senior MC official said, “These restaurants were fined on March 28, but no corrective action was taken. The situation has worsened to point that dirty water is seeping into nearby homes, posing risk of infection.”