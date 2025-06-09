Mohali: UP man murders wife over dowry, held after a month

A month after a married woman was found dead at her house in Lakhnaur village, police have arrested her husband for murdering her over dowry. According to Mohali police, Mehnaz was found dead in the backyard of the house on May 2, with multiple injuries on the body. (iStock)

The accused, Nizamuddin, hails from Uttar Pradesh and had been living in the village with his wife, Mehnaz, 30.

According to police officials, Mehnaz was found dead in the backyard of the house on May 2, with multiple injuries on the body.

Nizamuddin had told his in-laws that she had committed suicide by consuming rodent poison mixed with phenyl. Suspicious of this claim due to visible injuries, the victim’s family had a post-mortem conducted in Uttar Pradesh, which confirmed it was a case of murder.

Following a request from the victim’s family, UP Police alerted Mohali police, after which Sohana police arrested the accused.

The victim’s family alleged that Nizamuddin, who runs Shama Dhaba in Mohali, had been torturing her for dowry since the early days of their marriage. The couple had been married for four years. Her father, in his police complaint, stated that the accused had been demanding ₹10 lakh and frequently harassed his daughter over it.

“In the late hours of May 1, around midnight, Nizamuddin called my son and said we had given too little dowry. Shortly after that, my daughter called me and said he was beating her up and again demanding ₹10 lakh, threatening to kill her if we didn’t pay,” the father said in his statement to the police.

On the morning of May 2, around 8 am, the victim’s brother received a call from the accused informing him that the woman had died. The family then travelled to Mohali and took her body to their hometown in UP for the last rites.

Following the complaint filed by the victim’s father at Sohana police station on May 8, the police launched a probe. Nizamuddin was arrested and presented before the court on Saturday, which granted four days of police remand for further investigation.

Sohana SHO Amandeep Singh, “We are interrogating him, and further details may come to light in the coming days.”.