Monetary dispute: Man crushed to death by brother with tractor in Barnala village

A 48-year-old man, identified as Manjinder Singh Goga, was allegedly mowed down by his younger brother with a tractor early Thursday morning in Badbar village of Barnala following a monetary dispute. Deceased Manjinder Singh Goga

Barnala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh said, “An FIR has been registered based on a complaint by the victim’s wife Manjit Kaur against accused Sukhwinder Singh Binda under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), and 324(4) (damaging property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dhanaula police station.”

He said that teams have formed to arrest the suspect, who managed to flee after the incident.

According to the complainant, the accused, Sukhwinder Singh Binda, her brother-in-law, owed ₹70,000.

“Both brothers had divided the property and were living independently. Binda threatened my husband not to demand money. On April 14, the accused came to our home and said he did not owe us any money and threatened to kill my husband if he asked for it,” she said.

The FIR further states that at around 7:30 am on Thursday, her husband left for some work with their servant Surinder on a motorcycle.

“As I stepped out of the house for some work, I saw Binda coming on a tractor and ramming into my husband’s motorcycle. Both my husband and servant fell. Binda then backed the tractor and ran over my husband multiple times. When I tried to intervene, the accused also tried to crush me. I managed to save my life. My injured husband and servant were rushed to Dhanula hospital,” she said in her complaint to the police. While Manjinder was declared brought dead by the doctors, Surinder is receiving treatment at the hospital. The deceased is survived by his wife and a son who currently resides abroad.