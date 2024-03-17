Mohali : A special court in Mohali on Friday issued arrest warrants against former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for March 28. Money Laundering Act: Mohali court issues arrest warrants against former minister Dharamsot

Dharamsot was the forest minister in the previous Congress regime from 2017 to 2021.

The ED had arrested Dharamsot on January 15 after it initiated an investigation against the former minister on the basis of a FIR registered by the VB under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The special court of judge Avtar Singh has now summoned Dharamsot under the Money Laundering Act.

The assistant director, directorate of enforcement, on March 13 this year, filed a complaint pertaining to FIRs registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act (June 2, 2022), criminal conspiracy (June 6, 2022) regarding the irregularities in the forest department.

It is alleged that Dharamsot, his personal assistant Kamaljit Singh Kamal, Mohali divisional forest officer (DFO) Guramanpreet Singh, Dharamsot nephew Daljit Singh Gilzian, Binder Singh and Nitin Bansal took ₹1 crore for issuing permits for felling khair trees.

The investigation revealed that the former minister used to get alleged bribe of ₹10 to ₹20 lakh for the transfer of DFO, ₹5 to ₹8 lakh for ranger, ₹5 lakh for block officer and ₹2 to ₹3 lakh for forest guard through his OSD.

The role of his close associate Kamaljit Singh, alias Kamal, and Chamkaur Singh also came to the fore during the investigation conducted by the VB.

During the investigation, forest department contractor Harminder Singh Hummy stated that the proceeds of crime were also received by Dharamsot from various other contractors like him. He was also found to be demanding and receiving bribe for issuing NOCs for opening establishments on the forest land.

“From the investigation accused is found to have direct indulgence and involvement in the processes of activities connected with proceeds of crime, such as acquisition, use and possession of proceeds of crime. Further, the investigation regarding tracing of assets where the said proceeds of crime have ultimately been stashed/invested is presently underway,” the ED complaint stated.

“Moreover, an investigation in relation to the disproportionate assets case of the accused is separately being carried out,” the ED said.

“Prima facie a case is made out against the accused defined under Section 3, punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA and as the offence is non-bailable and non-cognizable, the arrest warrants against accused Sadhu Singh Dharamsot be issued for March 28, 2024,” the court order stated.