With 41.8mm rain in morning, Chandigarh welcomes monsoon

Monsoon was declared in the city on Monday, with 41.8mm rain recorded within a couple of hours in the morning.

Though there was an initial delay, the monsoon system caught up and the onset has taken place as per the normal date, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The date is calculated by taking the average of the past 30 years.

This time, it is earlier than last year when monsoon was declared on June 30 but it is much later than 2021 when onset of monsoon was on June 13. The earliest was in June 2008 when the onset was on June 13.

Earlier, the monsoon system had been delayed by around eight days when cyclone Biparjyoy was active. Initially the Met officials had said that monsoon is unlikely to arrive in the city before the first week of July. However, as per AK Singh, who has the charge of IMD Chandigarh director, the monsoons strengthened due to existing systems in the country.

“A cyclonic circulation formed over the Bay of Bengal and two circulations are also present over Punjab and Uttar Pradesh due to which the monsoons covered so much distance in little time. The systems will continue and heavy rain is expected in the city for the next two to three days,” said Singh.

While the long-range forecast for monsoons in this region had said that below average rain is expected this year, IMD Shimla director Surender Paul, who is also the former director of IMD Chandigarh, said the first half of monsoon will be particularly active.

“Along with the three active systems, monsoon is also active over Arabian Sea which is feeding moisture to all of North India, particularly to the higher places like Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rains will continue over the next few days, but even in July, rain along similar lines can be expected,” said Paul. He added that IMD will issue another long-range forecast for the second half of monsoon towards July end. As per IMD, the monsoon season stretches from June 1 to September 30.

Meanwhile, with 41.8 mm rain in the morning, 113.8 mm rain has been recorded this month till now. Although it is more than June 2022, when 49.9 mm rain was recorded, it is lower than June 2021 when 129.9 mm rain was recorded over the whole month.

Despite the rain, which was the second highest for the year after 43.2 mm rain was recorded on June 23, the sun came out towards the evening and maximum temperature went up from 29.6°C on Sunday to 31.8°C on Monday, 4.5 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature went down from 26.3°C on Sunday to 26.1°C on Monday, 0.5 degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 33°C while minimum temperature will remain around 26°C and 27°C.