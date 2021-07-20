Monsoon mayhem: 2 dead, 2 missing, key HP highways blocked

Two people were killed and as many went missing in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh on Monday after torrential showers lashed the region.

A woman died, while her husband and son were feared dead when their car fell into the Ravi river after being hit by a landslide triggered by heavy rain at Balogi on the Chamba-Bharmour highway in Chamba district.

Subhadra Devi, 55, died on the spot, while her husband, Farangu Ram alias Kalyano, 57, and son Tej Singh, 28, were swept away in the gushing waters.

Chamba superintendent of police S Arul Kumar said a search was on for the two. He said the highway was blocked after overnight rain caused the landslide.

In another accident, a person died after the car he was travelling in plunged into a stream at Koti bridge on Chamba-Tissa road.

The deceased has been identified as Hitesh Singh, resident of Drakedi village in Bhalei sub-tehsil of the district.

Highways blocked, houses damaged

The Mandi-Manali highway was blocked due to a landslide at Hanogi near Pandoh. Hundreds of people were stranded in the area as the alternative route between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula was also blocked. Mandi deputy commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said efforts are on to restore traffic on the highway.

The Pathankot-Mandi highway was also blocked near Kotla in Kangra due to a landslide. In Dharamshala, flood waters entered houses, hotels and shops after a drain was blocked due to a landslide. The Palampur-Dharamshala route via Nagri Road was also blocked.

Property was damaged in Dadasiba market of Dehra sub-division as slush flowed through the streets. Rivulets in Dharamshala were in spate due to heavy rain.

In Fatehpur, five kuchha houses were fully damaged and eight were partially damaged after flood water entered Nagoh village of Tatwali panchayat. Cattle were also killed and swept away in the flood.

Kangra deputy commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal said a relief camp has been setup at the nearby Gurudwara and affected families have been shifted there.

“A nullah flowing near the village was blocked under a culvert due to accumulation of trees and debris and water started flowing into the village and entering houses,” Jindal said.

Palampur was the wettest place in the state, receiving 230mm of rainfall since Sunday night. Dehra Gopipur got 185 mm rainfall, Ghamroor 165mm, Sujanpur Tira 156mm, Berthin 134mm, Guler 124mm, Jogindernagar 112mm, Bilaspur 104mm, Amb 98mm, Banjar 92 mm, Baijnath 90mm of rainfall, Paonta Sahib 71.6mm, Una 70.6mm, Dharamshala 64.4mm, Kangra 58.6mm and Mandi 50.1mm.

The meteorological department has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday.