Monsoon rain crosses 500 mm mark in Chandigarh, but still 18% deficit

The city has received 511.8 mm rain this monsoon, 18.5% lower than the normal of 606.5 mm in the corresponding period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). August with two weeks still to go, has already received more rain than July — 253.6 mm till August 19. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Chances of rain will continue for the next few days, but they are likely to slow down thereon till the end of month.

Monsoon season is considered from June to September. While June remained mostly dry with just 9.9 mm rain through the month, after onset of monsoon was declared on July 1, 248.3 mm rain lashed the city in the month.

August, meanwhile, with two weeks still to go, has already received more rain than July — 253.6 mm till August 19. The rainiest day, as per IMD data till now, was August 12, when 129.7 mm rain was recorded.

IMD measures rain data for a particular day from 8.30 am of the previous day till 8.30 am of that day.

Speaking about the monsoon this time, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “The monsoon was a bit subdued in July. But August is already turning out to be a better month. However, after three or four days, rain activity in August is also likely to fall.”

The average rain recorded in the monsoon season, as per IMD, is 845.7 mm. This year, Paul said, Chandigarh was unlikely to cross this figure, although it was likely to get close.

“We have been noticing a trend where the monsoon season now starts late but also lasts longer. We expect a longer monsoon spell in September this time as well,” he added.

Paul said the current favourable position of the monsoon trough had led to the recent spell of active rains. But the system was likely to weaken by the weekend and any spells of heavy rain as seen earlier this month will now remain unlikely.

With less chances of rain, the maximum temperature can also increase slightly, although by September a fall in the maximum temperature is generally seen as the city approaches autumn.

On Monday, the city recorded 1.1 mm rain, following which the maximum temperature fell from 34.9°C on Sunday to 33.2°C, 0.4 degree above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 26.3°C to 27.3°C, 1.8 degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain in the 33°C-35°C range, while the minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.