Monsoon reaches Ambala; heavy rain likely in Chandigarh today

After covering a large part of the country from East India in just about two days, monsoon has reached up to Ambala as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Monsoon is likely to be declared in the city by Tuesday as only trace rain was observed on Sunday while there are chances of heavy rain in the city on Monday and Tuesday. Residents enjoy a pleasant day at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

On June 23, the monsoon system had just started to enter Uttar Pradesh. Speaking about how the system advanced so much in just two days, AK Singh, who has the charge of IMD Chandigarh director, said, “Although earlier it was delayed, three systems are active in the country, one over Punjab, one over Uttar Pradesh and one over the Bay of Bengal. All three worked together to significantly advance the system and conditions remain favourable for the system to advance more in the next two days.”

After being delayed by over a week initially, it is now expected that monsoon will arrive in time in Chandigarh with the normal onset of monsoon on June 26 as per the IMD officials.

The onset of monsoon is declared when the monsoon system enters the region and it rains continuously for two days as a whole. The prevailing wind systems in the region are also important for declaring the onset of monsoon. Pre-monsoon activities had started in the city and 43 mm rain was recorded on June 23.

Singh said that the officials are monitoring the situation and advancement of monsoon is done along a well-defined line as seen across the region. He added that another peculiar feature of the monsoon system this time was how monsoon was declared on the same day for both Delhi and Mumbai on Sunday.

Meanwhile, trace rain was recorded in the city on Sunday. Trace rain is less than 0.1 mm rain. There are chances of heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday as per the IMD while rain will continue for the next two to three days as well but its intensity will be lower. Monsoon will increase the humidity levels of the city even when it is not raining while temperature is also expected to stay on the lower side due to the rains.

The maximum temperature slipped from 34.8°C on Saturday to 29.6°C on Sunday, 6.7 degrees below normal. This is the lowest that the day temperature has gone since May 31 when it was at 25.9°C. However, last year’s coldest June day was on 18 when maximum temperature had gone down to 27.9°C.

The minimum temperature went from 28°C on Saturday to 26.3°C on Sunday, 0.3 degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 28°C and 29°C while minimum temperature will remain around 26°C.