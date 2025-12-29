Month on, police yet to receive plaint against former Moga mayor

A month after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) removed its senior leader Baljit Singh Chani as Moga mayor and expelled him from the party citing “concrete evidence of his links with drug traffickers,” the district police have not initiated any action, stating that there has been no complaint against him. Baljit Singh Chani says some leaders conspired to tarnish reputation only to capture mayoral office

Chani said he was subjected to humiliation by a few leaders of the ruling dispensation, who “conspired to tarnish his reputation only to capture the mayoral office”.

“The leadership could have simply asked me to quit. But I was taken aback by such unfounded allegations. It has been over a month. I have not been summoned or questioned even once by the police in any case or complaint. It confirms that there has been nothing against me,” he said.

In a press release issued on November 27, AAP’s state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat had mentioned indulgence in the “wrongful activities” behind the action against Chani. An official spokesperson of the party had further stated that Chani was removed from the mayoral office after the party leadership received conclusive evidence on his proximity with drug smugglers.

Officials said Chani had resigned as mayor on November 27, which was subsequently accepted by the state authorities. The ex-mayor had reportedly cited health grounds and family issues behind tendering the resignation. Barsat was unavailable to comment on Sunday.

When contacted, AAP’s official spokesperson Neel Garg said, “I don’t have latest information on any police action ordered against Chani.”

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Gandhi did not respond to phone calls and text messages.

Meanwhile, insiders said Chani was suspected of being linked with a crime amid allegations that he took bribe from a woman associated with the BJP to settle a case wherein she and a few others were booked by the Moga city police for allegedly attempting to send by courier 450-gm opium to Canada.

City-1 SHO Varun Kumar confirmed that cops were investigating a case of drug trafficking that was registered in September. “But the role of Chani has not surfaced in it. There is no complaint against the former mayor,” the SHO said.

An automobile mechanic, Chani, has been known for cremating unclaimed bodies in Moga for the last 25 years. Since his removal from mayoral office, Chani says he is focusing on his garage in the town.

“I have not run away from any investigation. Had there been any substance in the allegations, the opposition parties must have raised the issue. But I do not want to name the individuals behind such unfounded charges as I fear harassment,” he added.