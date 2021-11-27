Monument dedicated to BSF jawans unveiled at Attari border

A monument dedicated to the valour of Border Security Force (BSF) jawans was unveiled on Friday at the Attari integrated check post (ICP).

The monument, originally an old guard post, was erected by the FICCI Ladies’ Organisation (FLO) and is emerging as a new point of attraction.

Bengaluru-based visual artist Narendra Raghunath and Amritsar FLO chairperson Manjot Kaur Dhillon conceptualised designed the project as a special tribute to ‘mahila prehari’ (women solders).

On the unveiling ceremony, FLO national president Ujjwala Singhania and BSF DIG Bhupinder Singh were the guests of honour. Amritsar deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira and police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill were also present.

Dhillon said, “The FLO Amritsar is enthusiastically celebrating the 75 years of Independence through various initiatives. With the installation, they have paid tributes to the contribution of women in the country’s independence as well as that of BSF jawans.”