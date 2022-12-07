Moose Wala murder: Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh quizzed for over five hours

Mansa police on Wednesday questioned Punjabi singers Babbu Maan and Mankirt Aulakh for more than five hours in connection with the killing of singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

The singers reached the crime investigation agency’s (CIA’s) police station at Mansa on Wednesday afternoon.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said Maan and Aulakh appeared for questioning in connection with the Moose Wala murder case.

The police have also summoned music director Nishan Singh, son of senior police officer Baba Sandhu, and two residents of Muktsar’s Bhangchari village.

As per sources, both singers were questioned over their “links with gangsters” and some facts related to the Moose Wala’s killing.

While Maan was involved in some online spats with Moose Wala, Aulakh’s name had cropped up during the murder probe and his pictures with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the key accused in the case, were widely shared.

Even Bambiha gang had accused Aulakh of being a part of the murder conspiracy and threatened to kill him to avenge Moose Wala’s killing. However, the SIT in the chargesheet had termed the murder a part of a long series of revenge killings between Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs. It had no mention of involvement of any person linked to the music industry.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had questioned singers Dilpreet Dhillon and Afsana Khan besides Aulakh at the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi in connection with the probe into a gangster-singer syndicate.

Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, brother of slain Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, was also summoned by the Mansa police in the Moose Wala murder case and was questioned last week. “The names of these persons were given by Moose Wala’s father, seeking investigation into their roles in his son’s murder,” an official privy to the development said.

Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29, a day after the Punjab government downsized his security cover. He, along with his cousin and a friend, was driving in a jeep to Jawahar Ke, 10km from his native Moosa village, when he was ambushed and killed by six shooters.

The Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) has named 36 people as accused in the case and filed a 1,850-page chargesheet against 24.

According to the chargesheet, Canada-based gangster Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, with the help of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had executed the murder plan to avenge the killing Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead in Mohali last year.

The name of Shaganpreet Singh, who was said to be Moose Wala’s manager, had figured in Middukhera’s murder after which gangsters claimed that the singer was also involved.

