More rains, winds can lead to crop loss in Punjab: Experts

While the light spell of rainfall across Punjab on Friday and Saturday followed by sunshine on Sunday have so far proved to be a boon for the wheat crop, experts have sounded a word of caution that more precipitation and gusty winds may lead to crop loss in the state. Experts have admitted that the weather conditions are unpredictable, which has put them on tenterhooks to keep a keen watch at the forecast. (ANI Photo)

According to the experts, in case existing weather conditions, continue at the time when crop is heading for harvest, it will be a bumper yield. However, experts have admitted that the weather conditions are unpredictable, which has put them on tenterhooks to keep a keen watch at the forecast.

“Due to the rainfall and gusty winds, flattening of crop was reported in some pockets in Patala, Sangrur, Barnala and Fatehgarh Sahib but it is not considered as a loss,” said director agriculture, Gurvinder Singh. “Overall it is good scenario for the crop as the day temperatures have come down to 25 degrees Celsius and on Sunday there was ample sunlight,” he said, adding that agriculture experts were hoping for average yield touching 50 quintals per hectare.

This season wheat is sown over 34.90 lakh hectares, witnessing a fall of about 30,000 hectares from the last rabi season when area under the crop was 35.20 lakh hectares. Last week the weather department has predicted a spell of heavy rainfall and hailstorm leaving the farmers and the experts worried as loss causing to the crop which is at the final stage of attaining maturity. “We have crossed that difficult phase and are hoping for a good crop,” added Gurvinder Singh, hoping that weather conditions remain under control for the best yield.

Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana, vice-chancellor Dr SS Gosal said he was hopeful for weather not being erratic, which would lead to a win-win situation for the farmers, hoping for a bumper productivity. Referring to Sunday’s rainfall in Bathinda, Gosal, while enlisting ideal weather conditions for farmers, said the winds should not blow after rainfall, the day temperatures should not go beyond 35 degrees Celsius and night temperature should be around 15 degrees Celsius.

“We have strictly asked farmers not to irrigate the wheat crop because rainfall and winds will weaken the plant leading to lodging,” he added. In the last season, due to heavy rainfall and sudden rise in temperature when wheat crop was at maturing stage led to an overall loss of productivity by 13%.

The harvest of the crop is expected to begin in full swing from April 6, informed the director agriculture and the state’s food and civil supplies department is expected to start the procurement from April 1 by opening 1,870 mandis and procurement centers in the state for farmers to bring their produce for purchase by the state government agencies - Pungrain, Markfed, state warehousing corporation and Punsup and the Centre’s Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Worries mount for mustard crop Raising concerns over mustard crop, Gosal said that the oilseed crop has suffered damages as it was ready to be harvest when it rained. Mustard growers have been asked to postpone the harvest allowing crop to recover. The area under the crop increased this year to 53,000 hectares from 23,000 hectares last year.

Farm bodies raise concern over crop damages

Five farmers’ organisations Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), All Indian Kisan Federation, Kisan Sangarsh committee, BKU (Mansa) and Azad Kisan Sangarsh Committee expressing concerns over damage to wheat and sarson crops due to rainfall said that it is third consecutive season when the crop has suffered damages. BKU (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal demanded special girdawari of the crop be conducted and demanded ₹ 40,000 compensation for those whose crop has been completely damaged, adding that the farmers are already under tremendous stress and any loss to the crop would add to their woes.

