Mortal remains of 3 soldiers, among 10 dead in Doda, consigned to flames at native places in Haryana, Punjab

The mortal remains of Sudhir Narwal, Mohit Chauhan and Jobanjit Singh, who were among the 10 soldiers who died after their Army vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district recently, were consigned to flames at their respective native places in Haryana and Punjab on Saturday. Haryana minister Shyam Singh Rana and former minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar attended the funeral. (HT)

The armoured vehicle of the Army was carrying troops for an anti-terror operation when it fell into the gorge on Thursday.

The accident took place at the 9,000-foot-high Khanni top along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road around noon when the driver of the bulletproof vehicle, Casspir, lost control and the vehicle plunged into the 200-foot gorge.

Narwal was cremated at Sherpur village in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district, while Chauhan’s last rites were performed at Gijarodh village in Jhajjar.

Singh’s cremation took place at Chanoli village, near Nurpur Bedi, in Punjab’s Rupnagar district.

Narwal’s (30) body arrived in Sherpur amid “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogans. His family members were inconsolable.

Mourners had gathered to pay their last respects to the soldier.

Narwal’s four-year-old son lit the funeral pyre in the presence of Haryana minister Shyam Singh Rana, former minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar and several other senior leaders, administrative officers and Army representatives.

Rana said Narwal’s death is a great loss for the state.

In Jhajjar, mourners paid their last respects to Chauhan (26).

His younger brother lit the funeral pyre amid “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Mohit amar rahe” slogans.

Chauhan, who joined the Army five years ago, is survived by his parents, wife and brother. He visited his home in November.

Singh (23) was the only son of his parents. He was recently posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

His mortal remains were brought to Rupnagar, where the last rites were performed at the Gaushala Road cremation ground.

The funeral pyre was lit by his father, Balbir Singh, an ex-serviceman who donned his Army uniform and gave a final salute to his son.

The Army and the Punjab Police also paid homage, offering a ceremonial salute to the soldier.

Singh was to get married on March 1 at Rolli village, near Nurpur Bedi.

The sudden tragedy has shattered the dreams of the family.

Villagers, relatives and locals expressed sorrow over the death of the young soldier, remembering him as disciplined, soft-spoken and committed to serving the nation.