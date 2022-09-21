Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MoS Defence interacts with NCC cadets at Dharamshala

MoS Defence interacts with NCC cadets at Dharamshala

Published on Sep 21, 2022

The minister lauded the youth organisation for instilling into its cadets the qualities of a leader, soldier, artist, musician and above all a good human being

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt interacting with NCC cadets at Dharamshala on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday interacted with the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), of Shimla Directorate at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

He lauded the youth organisation for instilling into its cadets the qualities of a leader, soldier, artist, musician and above all a good human being.

He urged the cadets to find purpose in life and take inspiration from many NCC alumni who made a mark in society by adopting the qualities of unity, discipline, truthfulness, courage, harmony and leadership taught at the organisation.

“The NCC is doing a yeoman service to the Nation by transforming the youth into a cohesive and disciplined force,” he said.

During the event held in the college auditorium at Dharamshala, the NCC cadets presented a colourful cultural programme. Maj Gen MP Singh, GOC Dah Division, Brig Rohit Dutta, DDG NCC Directorate Shimla and senior civil and military officers of the ministry of Defence attended the function.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
