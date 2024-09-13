Mothers first line of defence in Punjab’s fight against drugs

In a new initiative to combat Punjab’s growing drug problem, the Punjab Lit Foundation, a non-profit organisation, along with the Hoshiarpur district administration will launch the Mothers Against Drugs project at Bullowal on September 15. To combat Punjab’s growing drug problem, the Punjab Lit Foundation, a non-profit organisation, along with the Hoshiarpur district administration will launch the Mothers Against Drugs project at Bullowal on September 15. (Representational photo)

The initiative, led by co-founders Khushwant Singh, an author, social activist and former Punjab information commissioner, and Sanna Kaushal, the media adviser to the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeks to empower mothers to become the driving force in protecting their children from falling prey to drug addiction.

Sharing the thought behind the initiative, Khushwant said: “Last December, during a 100km walk from New Chandigarh to Khatkar Kalan (freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s native village) to highlight the state’s drug problem, I often encountered women expressing concern about their children’s future. They were looking for solutions. This initiative empowers them with the knowledge to become the first line of defence because a mother’s instinct to protect is unmatched. There is no better force to fight this battle.”

Such events will be held across Punjab, where experts will educate mothers on understanding their children’s behavioural patterns, identifying early warning signs of substance abuse and taking action.

“Parents should observe their children, particularly those aged 13 to 18 years, for changes in behaviour, the company they keep, and academic performance,” Khushwant said, adding that statistics show that 46.5% of drug addiction cases emerge between the ages of 14 and 24 years and the rehabilitation success rate is less than 1%.

“The drug issue can’t be limited to the political narrative, it has to be a civil society movement. We need to go the Gandhian way and make this business unprofitable,” he said.

He drew parallels to the success of the Indian Army’s Operation Maa in Kashmir, where mothers were mobilised to dissuade their children from extremism.

In collaboration with the police, the foundation will train mothers on how to report drug-related activities on the recently launched Punjab Police helpline: 9779100200.

At present the project is self-funded, but the organisers hope people will come forward to support them.