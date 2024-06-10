Mother-son duo murdered in Ludhiana: Duo stopped daughter’s fiance from having physical relations with her

A day after the arrest of an accused for allegedly hacking a mother-son duo to death, police said that the accused wanted to establish physical relations with his fiance, who was the victim’s daughter, and being deterred from it was the reason behind the crime. Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police (ACP south) Guriqbal Singh said that during the argument, accused Amardeep had also threatened the woman of calling off the engagement (HT Photo)

Police officials said that the accused’s fiance refused to establish physical relations and shared the matter with her mother and brother, who argued with the accused. Following the argument, the accused hacked the duo to death with an axe while they were asleep on Saturday night.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The accused, Amardeep Singh, a slum dweller, was produced before a court on Monday and remanded to two days in police custody.

Suman, daughter of victim Pushpa Rani, 50, said that they are homeless and lived under the elevated road on the Southern Bypass near Dugri.

While her mother and brother Pardeep, 20, were labourers, she used to sell toys on the crossroads. She was engaged to the accused three months ago and the latter was forcing her to establish physical relations with him before marriage, but she refused.

After she talked about the matter with her mother and brother, they had an argument with the accused on Saturday evening. The accused returned during the night and hacked them to death with an axe, officials said.

Suman said that after she raised an alarm, locals gathered there and nabbed the accused. He was handed over to the police, who also recovered the murder weapon from the spot.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP south) Guriqbal Singh said that during the argument, accused Amardeep had also threatened the woman of calling off the engagement.