Mother-son duo walks in to sell fake gold, Panchkula jeweller spots fraud

District police have arrested a mother-son duo for allegedly defrauding people by selling fake gold. The arrested accused have been identified as Neeraj Kumar and his mother Sunita, both residents of Mansa, Punjab, currently living in Zirakpur, Mohali. The jeweller tested the brick and found that it was made of a brass-like metal. (HT Photo for representation)

Police also recovered a fake gold brick weighing 865gm and a fake gold piece from their possession.

The arrest was made after Munish Verma, a jeweller from Budhanpur village, filed a complaint at the Sector-16 police post on Monday. He alleged that a young man came to his shop and offered to sell him a gold brick, claiming it was a family heirloom passed down from his grandfather.

Suspicious, the jeweller tested the brick and found that it was made of a brass-like metal. He immediately accused the man of fraud and informed the police. At that moment, the man’s mother arrived at the shop and also insisted that the brick was pure gold.

A police team apprehended both accused from Verma’s shop and recovered the fake gold.

During questioning, the duo confessed to committing the crime. They also admitted to buying fake gold from Pathankot and selling it to a dhaba owner in Amritsar for ₹2.5 lakh, claiming it was real. Neeraj kept ₹2 lakh and gave ₹50,000 to his mother.

He then bought another fake brick from Pathankot and planned to sell it in Panchkula, but due to the alertness of the jeweller, they were caught red-handed.

They have been taken to three-day police remand for further investigation.