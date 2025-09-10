Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mother-son duo walks in to sell fake gold, Panchkula jeweller spots fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 03:20 am IST

The arrest was made after Munish Verma, a jeweller from Budhanpur village, filed a complaint at the Sector-16 police post on Monday; he alleged that a young man came to his shop and offered to sell him a gold brick, claiming it was a family heirloom passed down from his grandfather

District police have arrested a mother-son duo for allegedly defrauding people by selling fake gold. The arrested accused have been identified as Neeraj Kumar and his mother Sunita, both residents of Mansa, Punjab, currently living in Zirakpur, Mohali.

The jeweller tested the brick and found that it was made of a brass-like metal. (HT Photo for representation)
The jeweller tested the brick and found that it was made of a brass-like metal. (HT Photo for representation)

Police also recovered a fake gold brick weighing 865gm and a fake gold piece from their possession.

The arrest was made after Munish Verma, a jeweller from Budhanpur village, filed a complaint at the Sector-16 police post on Monday. He alleged that a young man came to his shop and offered to sell him a gold brick, claiming it was a family heirloom passed down from his grandfather.

Suspicious, the jeweller tested the brick and found that it was made of a brass-like metal. He immediately accused the man of fraud and informed the police. At that moment, the man’s mother arrived at the shop and also insisted that the brick was pure gold.

A police team apprehended both accused from Verma’s shop and recovered the fake gold.

During questioning, the duo confessed to committing the crime. They also admitted to buying fake gold from Pathankot and selling it to a dhaba owner in Amritsar for 2.5 lakh, claiming it was real. Neeraj kept 2 lakh and gave 50,000 to his mother.

He then bought another fake brick from Pathankot and planned to sell it in Panchkula, but due to the alertness of the jeweller, they were caught red-handed.

They have been taken to three-day police remand for further investigation.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mother-son duo walks in to sell fake gold, Panchkula jeweller spots fraud
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On