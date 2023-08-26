News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana police foil robbery bid, arrest four men

Ludhiana police foil robbery bid, arrest four men

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 26, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Two of the accused managed to escape; Ludhiana police have recovered sharp-edged weapons from their possession

The Moti Nagar police foiled a robbery bid with the arrest of four members of a gang, who were hatching a conspiracy to execute a robbery at a factory.

The accused in Ludhiana police custody. (HT Photo)
Two of the accused managed to escape. The police have recovered sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

The accused, who were arrested on Thursday, have been identified as Tunna and Mantu of Sherpur, Monu of Fauji Colony and Deepu of Baba Deep Singh Nagar. Their aides Shani of Fauji Colony and Danish of Ram Nagar escaped.

ASI Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police received information that a gang of miscreants assembled in a corner in GLADA ground and were hatching a conspiracy to rob a factory. The police team conducted a raid and arrested the four accused.

The ASI said that raids are on to arrest the rest of the accused.

A case under sections 399, 402 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Moti Nagar police station.

Saturday, August 26, 2023
