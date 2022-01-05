Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Motorcycle-borne man snatches 1 lakh from telecom company employee in Ludhiana
Motorcycle-borne man snatches 1 lakh from telecom company employee in Ludhiana

The victim, who works with a telecom company in Ludhiana, was returning to the office after collecting some payments from the market on his motorcycle when another motorcycle-borne man pushed him onto the road before fleeing with the money, a mobile phone and some documents.
Police are scanning footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) to identify the motorcycle-borne man whp snatched <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh from telecom company employee in Ludhiana (Getty Images)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana A motorcycle-borne man on Monday snatched 1 lakh from a telecom company employee at Sheria road in Koom Kalan.

The complainant, Maninderjit Singh, 27, of Guru Nanak Nagar of Machhiwara, said he was returning to the office after collecting the amount from the market on his motorcycle when another motorcycle-borne pushed him onto the road before fleeing with the money, a mobile phone and some documents.

Assistant sub inspector Harmesh Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against unidentified accused. The police are scanning footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) to identify the accused.

Wednesday, January 05, 2022
