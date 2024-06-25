 MP Arora writes to finance minster, seeks resolution of pending appeals before CIT(A) - Hindustan Times
MP Arora writes to finance minster, seeks resolution of pending appeals before CIT(A)

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 25, 2024 10:51 PM IST

Arora wrote that he would like to express his deep concern regarding the significant backlog of appeals pending before the CIT(A)

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora has written a letter to the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking an action to address the huge pendency of appeals before the commissioners of income-tax (Appeals) nationwide.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora (HT File)
Arora wrote that he would like to express his deep concern regarding the significant backlog of appeals pending before the CIT(A). He added the current situation is worrisome because as of April 2024, a staggering number of over 5 lakh appeals remain unresolved with CIT(A), with a majority of these lodged within the recently implemented faceless appellate system. This immense backlog not only contradicts the commitment to timely decisions outlined in the Taxpayers’ Charter but also raises fundamental questions about equity and fairness within the tax system,he wrote.

Arora urged the finance minister to consider a few measures in the upcoming budget for addressing this situation.

He suggested enacting appropriate legislation to enforce stricter time limits on CIT(A) for appeal disposal for strengthening legal framework.

Arora suggested introducing measures to provide relief to taxpayers facing unreasonable delays. He opined on fixing accountability for delays and suggested establishing a system of accountability to address the root causes of delays within CIT(A).

